Eden Hazard Retires From International Football At The Age Of 31
Belgium's Eden Hazard has retired from international football, days after Belgium's World Cup campaign came to an early end following their exit from the group stage.
He made his debut for the Belgian national team in 2008 and earned 126 caps for the Belgian Red Devils, scoring 33 goals.
Hazard was one of the prominent players of the Belgian 'Golden Generation' that finished third in the FIFA World Cup 2018.
The Real Madrid forward took to his social media and wrote, "I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you."
