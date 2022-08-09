Team India Finish CWG 2022 At Fourth Spot With 61 Medals
Despite the absence of shooting and archery, it was a fruitful Commonwealth Games campaign for team India in Birmingham '22 where they ended the season ranking at number four.
After Australia, England and Canada, India was able to edge past New Zealand on the final day and end their CWG tally with 61 medals - 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes.
The weightlifting contingent opened India's medal tally in the CWG '22 and won a total of 10 medals - three golds, three silvers and four bronze medals.
India's wrestling contingent won a total of 12 medals - six golds, one silver and five bronze medals.
In table tennis, Sharath Kamal led the contingent as the sport clinched seven medals - four golds, one silver and three bronze medals. Kamal won four medals in CWG '22.
Boxing was another crucial sport that won some crucial gold medals, helping India to rise up the ranks. The boxing team won a total of seven medals - four golds, one silver and three bronze medals.
Badminton brought six more medals for team India in CWG '22 with three golds, one silver and two bronze medals.
In lawn bowls, the women's fours team scripted history by winning India's maiden gold medal in the sport after beating South Africa. The men's fours team clinched the silver medal.
Led by Savita Punia, the women's hockey team won the bronze medal following their penalty shootout victory against New Zealand. The men's team settled with a silver medal.
The Indian judo team was able to bring three medals, including two silvers and one bronze medal.
India's athletics contingent was able to script history in various arenas as the team won a total of eight medals - one gold, four silvers and three bronze medals.
In squash, team India led by Saurav Ghoshal won two bronze medals. Ghoshal won the men's singles bronze and the mixed doubles bronze along with Dipika Pallikal.
Women's cricket was included for the first time in CWG history. Team India led by Harmanpreet Kaur clinched the silver medal after a hard fight against Australia in a nail-biting T20 final at Edgbaston.
With 61 medals, India finished the Birmingham CWG '22 at number four. Gold medallists Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal were India's flag bearers in the closing ceremony.