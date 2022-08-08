CWG 2022: Gold And Bronze Medals In Table Tennis Men's Singles Title For Team India
Sharath Kamal Achanta won the men's singles title and compatriot Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the bronze medal match in table tennis for team India.
Gnanasekaran faced off England's Paul Drinkall in the bronze medal match.
In a game of seven sets, Gnanasekaran beat Drinkall 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9 to win the match 4-3.
In the singles final, Sharath displayed his fine form against Liam Pitchford of England, beating him 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to win the match 4-1.
As a pair, Sharath and Gnanasekaran clinched the silver medal in the men's doubles title.
Sharath also won a gold medal with Akula Sreeja in the mixed doubles category, where the duo defeated Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia.
He was also a part of the team that won the gold medal in the men's team event, alongside Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sanil Shetty.
With the victory in the men's singles final, Sharath has now won a medal in seven Commonwealth Games, winning a total of 13 medals since CWG 2006.
In his Commonwealth Games career, Sharath has won seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals.
