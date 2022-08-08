With 15 Medals On Day 10, Team India's CWG Medal Tally Rises To 55
Team India's medal tally made a significant boost, crossing the 50-plus medals mark after clinching 15 medals on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games, winning five gold, four silver and six bronze medals.
In boxing, Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland with a unanimous 5-0 verdict to win the gold medal in the women's 50kg category.
Amit Panghal ensured a second gold medal for India in boxing after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the men's 51kg final. This was Panghal's first Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Nitu Ghanghas won her 48kg women's final to make it three gold medals for India in boxing. She defeated Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.
Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja clinched the gold medal in table tennis mixed doubles, defeating the Malaysian pair Javen Choong and Karen Lyne.
In athletics, the triple jump medal podium was dominated by Indians with Eldhose Paul taking the gold medal and Abdulla Aboobacker winning the silver medal.
In cricket, team India led by Harmanpreet Kaur clinched the CWG silver medal, following their nine-run loss against Australia.
Boxing added another medal to team India's CWG medal tally after Sagar Ahlawat bagged the silver medal. He was defeated by England's Delicious Orie in the over 92 kg division final.
In table tennis, the pair of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won a second successive CWG silver medal after falling short against Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England.
The Indian women's hockey team, led by Savita Punia finished third on the podium after defeating New Zealand in the bronze medal match, ending their 16-year medal drought.
Annu Rani made history as the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal after securing a bronze medal finish on the podium with her 60m throw.
Sandeep Kumar won the bronze medal in the men's 10,000m race walk. He finished third after clocking the timings of 38:49.21 minutes.
The pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal won the bronze medal for India in the mixed doubles category of squash after defeating Australia's Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley.
In badminton, the duo of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand defeated Australia's Chen Hsuan-Yu Wendy and Gronya Somerville 21-15, 21-19 in straight games to bag the bronze medal in women's doubles.
Kidambi Srikanth added another bronze medal in badminton after defeating Jason Teh Jia Heng of Singapore 21-15, 21-18 in the men's singles category.