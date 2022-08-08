Team India Clinches CWG Silver In T20 Cricket Following Defeat Against Australia
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India fell short of victory by 10 runs during their run chase against Australia, ending their Commonwealth Games T20 cricket campaign with a silver medal.
Meg Lanning won the toss for Australia and opted to bat first. Renuka Singh trapped Alyssa Healy for an LBW, providing an early jolt to the Aussies.
Skipper Lanning and Beth Mooney built a 74-run stand for Australia with Mooney completing her half-century.
Lanning got run out by Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana got the crucial wicket of Mooney, ending her inning at 61.
The Indian bowlers continued to add pressure, picking quick wickets. Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana ended the Australian inning at 161/8 after 20 overs.
Darcie Brown provided an early setback to India with the dismissal of Smriti Mandhana. Shafali Verma soon joined her at the pavilion after getting out by Ashleigh Gardner.
Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur helped India stabilise the inning with their 96-run partnership. Rodrigues got bowled out at 33 by Megan Schutt.
Captain Kaur went on to complete a vital 50, but wickets continued to fall from the opposite end. Her inning was ended at 65 by Gardner.
The Australians bowled out team India at 152 to confirm their gold medal victory by nine runs.
Team India made a silver medal finish on the CWG cricket podium. New Zealand won the bronze medal after beating England.
