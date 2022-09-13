BCCI Announces Men's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2022
On September 12, the BCCI released team India's men's squad list that will fly to Australia for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 16.
Rohit Sharma would be leading the squad and feature as the opening batsman alongside vice-captain KL Rahul.
Virat Kohli was also selected for batting duties. He scored a century after 1021 days with his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.
Rohit, Rahul and Kohli would be accompanied by Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda for batting duties.
Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik earned their calls as team India's wicketkeepers for duties behind the stumps during the T20 tournament.
In Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Dravid will find the all-rounders that can potentially aid India during its quest for the ICC T20 trophy.
Along with Ashwin, BCCI also picked Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel to increase their depth for spin bowling for the upcoming event.
In pace bowling, India's fast bowling lineup consists of Jasprit Bumrah, who makes a comeback after an injury. The list also features Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh as the fast bowlers.
BCCI also announced standby players for reserves in case of any mishap. Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar can also earn their call for the event in Australia.
India will start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 when the mega-clash takes place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).