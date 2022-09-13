Zendaya, Euphoria, Succession: Here Are The List Of Winners From Emmy Awards 2022
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Monday, September 12. From Zendaya in Euphoria to Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game, here are the winners of the TV show awards.
Outstanding Drama Series
HBO's Succession won the title, beating a list of nominations that include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Euphoria, Stranger Things, and Ozark.
Lead Actress - Drama Series
Zendaya took home the best actress award for her performance in Euphoria as Rue Bennett. She is now the youngest two-time Emmy winner.
Lead Actor - Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae won the best actor title for his performance in Netflix's record-breaking show Squid Game. This was the first award for a performance that wasn't in English
Supporting Actress - Drama Series
Julia Garner won for her role as Ruth in the Netflix crime drama TV series Ozark, beating the likes of Sydney Sweeney, HoYeon Jung, Rhea Seehorn and Patricia Arquette.
Supporting Actor - Drama Series
Another win for Succession, this time by Matthew Macfadyen, who plays the role of Tom Wambsgans in the HBO show.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ production based around sports took home the Emmy this season.
Lead Actor - Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis won the title of the best actor in a comedy series for his role as Ted Lasso in the Emmy-winning show.
Lead Actress - Comedy Series
Jean Smart won the Emmy, representing Hacks. She beat the likes of Kaley Cuoco, Rachel Brosnahan and Elle Fanning.
Limited or Anthology Series
HBO made another victory, this time with The White Lotus starring Jenifer Coolidge which won the Emmy for best-limited series.
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried took home the award in this genre for her role of Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu production, 'The Dropout'.
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michael Keaton won the Emmy for his performance in Dopesick where he played the role of Dr. Samuel Finnix in the miniseries.
Variety Talk Series
John Oliver's 'Last Week Tonight' took home the Emmy for the best talk show this season. The show won its seventh Emmy under this category.
