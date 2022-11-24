Spain Hammer Costa Rica 7-0 To Kick Off Their FIFA World Cup 2022 Campaign In Style
It was the perfect start to the FIFA World Cup 2022 for Spain as they dominated Costa Rica to beat them 7-0.
Dani Olmo jolted Keylor Navas and the Costa Rican defence by slotting the ball into the back of the net in the 11th minute to make it 1-0 for Spain.
Marco Asensio received a cross from Jordi Alba and sent it past Keylor Navas to provide Spain with a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute.
Spain were later awarded a penalty and Ferran Torres comfortably scored the goal from the spot to make it 3-0 for La Roja before the end of the first half.
In the second half, Spain continued their dominance with Ferran Torres scoring his second goal in the 54th minute. Spain were 4-0 up against Costa Rica.
18-year-old Gavi also featured in the scoresheet after scoring the fifth goal for Spain in the 74th minute.
In the 90th minute, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata scored goals and sealed Spain's victory as they defeated Costa Rica 7-0, handing Los Ticos the biggest defeat of their history since 1975.