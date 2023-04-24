Sunrisers Hyderabad And Delhi Capitals Set To Battle It Out in Match 34
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in the 34th encounter of the season at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today.
Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sits in the ninth position in the points table after losing 4 out of 6 matches.
Delhi Capitals, who finally managed to win their first match this season against KKR, are in the last spot in the points table.
This game is scheduled at 7:30 PM and can be streamed on Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema.
