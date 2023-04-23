Amritpal Singh Arrested Over A Month After Eluding Cops. What We Know So Far
Separatist leader Amritpal Singh has been arrested after he reportedly surrendered in Punjab's Moga on Sunday.
Singh had been on the run since March 18 after Punjab Police launched a crackdown against his outfit called 'Waris Punjab De'.
"Amritpal Singh arrested," Punjab Police confirmed on Twitter as it urged people to maintain peace and not fall for fake news.
Singh's arrest comes days after his wife Kirandeep Kaur was not allowed to take the flight to London and was reportedly placed under surveillance.
Singh, a vocal supporter of Khalistan, rose to prominence in mid-2021 on Clubhouse where became known for his radical thoughts. Read full story here