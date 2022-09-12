How Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan Against All Odds To Clinch Sixth Asia Cup Title
Sri Lanka beat all odds to defeat Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals on Sunday. This was their sixth Asia Cup title.
The match conditions were in favour of Pakistan since the toss as they opted to bowl first. Statistically, teams bowling first in the UAE win matches.
The Sri Lankans already started on a struggling note. At one point, they stood at 58/5, losing their top-order batsmen.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga built a crucial 58-run stand, helping Sri Lanka to build a solid target for Pakistan.
Rajapaksa's 71-run knock remained unbeaten as he helped Sri Lanka finish the 20 overs at 170/6.
Dilshan Madushanka started off the second innings with a no-ball. This was followed by a series of wides and byes, providing 9 runs to Pakistan off 0 balls.
Pramod Madushan provided the breakthrough for Sri Lanka, dismissing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman consecutively. Zaman went back to the pavilion as a golden duck.
While the Pakistani team started losing wickets quickly, Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial inning and completed his half-century.
Wanindu Hasaranga got the wicket of Rizwan and changed the course of the match. Following Rizwan's wicket, Pakistan started losing wickets in quick succession.
The Sri Lankan bowlers wrapped up the 20 overs by dismissing all the Pakistani batsmen for 147, confirming a 23-run victory in the Asia Cup finals.
Bhaunka Rajapaksa was awarded as the Player of the Match for his unbeaten heroic knock of 71 runs off 45 balls.
Wanindu Hasaranga was announced as the Player of the Tournament, as Sri Lanka lifted their sixth Asia Cup title.
