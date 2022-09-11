Royal Family Gathers For King Charles' Throning, Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The royal family gathered in London on Saturday for King Charles' throning after the Queen's death.
King Charles' children, Prince William and Prince Henry, were also seen paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth who passed away in Balmoral on Thursday.
Charles, 73, succeeded the throne to become Britain's new monarch.
Queen's last rites will be held on September 19. According to the BBC, the Queen'sbody will be placed in the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Westminster Hall for people to view her coffin where the people can pay their respects.