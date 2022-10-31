FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Spain Beat Colombia 1-0 In The Final To Defend Their Title
Ana Guzmán's own goal helped Spain defeat Colombia 1-0 in the finals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The two teams were yet to score a goal till the 75th minute. Laia Jiménez's shot on target for Spain was deflected by Colombian defender Ana Guzmán.
The ball ended up in the back of the net as a Colombian own goal, helping Spain win the finals 1-0.
With the victory, Spain was successfully able to defend their U-17 champion's title. They were also the winner of the 2018 edition held in Uruguay.
The victory also helped Spain join North Korea in becoming the record champions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup where both nations won the title for a record two times.
Sofia Fuente was awarded the Adidas Golden Glove for being the best goalkeeper of the tournament. She was an important part of Spain's U-17 triumph in India 2022.
Vicky Lopez was conferred with the Adidas Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament after her performance with Spain throughout their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup winning campaign.
