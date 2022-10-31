At Least 132 People Dead After Collapse Of British-Era Bridge In Morbi, Gujarat
More than 132 people died after the collapse of a British-era cable bridge in Morbi, Gujarat with the death toll expected to rise.
The 150-year-old bridge collapsed after the supporting cables snapped that led to people falling on top of each other and crashing into the Machchhu river.
NDTV reported that the Morbi bridge was shut for seven months due to repair. It was reopened to the public on October 26, the Gujarati New Year.
Teams of the NDRF, the Army, Navy, Air Force and the fire brigade, along with locals carried out rescue operations over night.
Following the tragedy, Gujarat police filed an FIR under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed) of the Indian Penal Code.