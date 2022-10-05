South Africa Win Last Match As India Win T20 Series 2-1
South Africa defeated India in Indore on Tuesday in the ongoing T20 series. The Proteas set a target of 227 runs for India.
But the Indian batting order succumbed to the South African bowling attack. India lost early wickets. Skipper Rohit was out on the second ball of the first over, followed by Iyer in the next over.
The Indian team was all out by 18.3 overs with 178 runs. However, India won the series by 2-1 against South Africa.
Argentina Striker Gonzalo Higuaín Announces Retirement From Football