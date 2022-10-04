Argentina Striker Gonzalo Higuaín Announces Retirement From Football
Gonzalo Higuaín, the prolific striker of Argentina announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 on Monday.
In an emotional press conference, the Inter Miami striker said, "The day has come to say goodbye to soccer, a profession that has given me so much and I feel privileged to have experienced it with its good and not so good moments."
Higuaín's career started off with Argentine club football giants River Plate where "El Pipita" scored 15 goals.
His time with River saw Europe calling with Higuaín flying to Spain and signing for European giants Real Madrid. He scored 121 goals for Los Blancos.
After Spain, Higuaín's career went to Italy's Serie A, where the Argentine first signed for Napoli, scoring 91 goals for them.
His last spell in Italy was with AC Milan on loan from Juventus, where Higuaín scored eight goals during his time at Milan.
He later moved to London for another loan spell, this time with Chelsea FC. Higuaín scored five goals during his time at the Stamford Bridge.
Later, he went to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean to join David Beckham's Inter Miami where he has scored 27 goals and counting.
With Argentina, Higuaín scored 31 goals and was part of the Argentina squad that featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Germany.