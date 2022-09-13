Jean-Luc Godard, Pioneer Of French New Wave Cinema Dies At 91
Jean-Luc Godard, one of the key figures of the French New Wave cinema movement died on Tuesday, September 13. He was 91.
He was a pioneer of the French New Wave movement along with François Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Éric Rohmer and Jacques Rivette.
One of his films, 'Le Petit Soldat' (The Little Soldier) was banned in France until 1963 as it showcased the government condoning torture.
It was the same movie where Godard coined his iconic line, "Cinema is truth at 24 frames a second."
Godard's other celebrated cinematic works include Breathless (1960), Vivre Sa Vie (1962), Contempt (1963), and Alphaville (1965).
ALSO READ
BCCI Announces Men's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2022