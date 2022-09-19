Smriti Mandhana's 91-Run Knock Help India Beat England By Seven Wickets In First ODI
Smriti Mandhana scored 91 runs that helped India to chase down 228 runs to win the first ODI against England at East Sussex.
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss for India and opted to bowl first. England started losing batters in quick succession.
Alice Davidson-Richards scored an unbeaten 50 that helped England finish the 50 overs at 227/7.
Smriti Mandhana opened the second inning for India alongside Shafali Verma. Shafali was quickly sent back to the pavilion by Kate Cross.
Mandhana went on to complete her half-century. Kate Cross made the important breakthrough yet again, dismissing Smriti at 91.
Yastika Bhatia and Harmpanpreet Kaur continued the run-chase with Bhatia completing her half-century. She was bowled out at 50 by Charlie Dean.
Captain Kaur remained unbeaten until the end with her 74-run knock helping India complete the run chase and win the first ODI by seven wickets.
Smriti Mandhana was awarded the Player of the Match for her 91-run knock that helped India get a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against England.
