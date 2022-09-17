Project Cheetah: All You Need To Know About The Cheetahs Released In The Wild By PM Modi
On Saturday, September 17, prime minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs from Namibia into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
A total of eight cheetahs were sent to India that include three male and five female cheetahs in the 10km vicinity of the Kuno National Park.
The cheetahs travelled on an 11-hour flight to India and were transferred to an Indian Airforce Chinook helicopter.
Back in 1952, the animal was declared extinct by the government of India. After 70 years, the big cats were airlifted from Namibia.
According to prime minister Modi, Project Cheetah is an "endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation."
The prime minister was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the release of cheetahs at the Kuno National Park.
