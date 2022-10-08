Shafali Verma Clinches Victory For India In Against Bangladesh By 59 Runs In Women's Asia Cup 2022
Shafali Verma's 55-run knock with the bat and 2/10 figure with the ball helped India defeat Bangladesh by 59 runs in the women's Asia Cup 2022.
Smriti Mandhana won the toss for India and opted to bat first at Sylhet.
Mandhana built a solid 96-run stand with Shafali Verma during the first wicket. She fell short of her half-century after getting run out at 47.
Shafali Verma continued building another partnership, this time with Jemimah Rodrigues. Verma's 55-run knock and Rodrigues' unbeaten 35-run knock helped India finish the 20 overs at 159/5.
Sneha Rana picked the first wicket after dismissing Mursidha Khatun, ending her crucial partnership with Fargana Hoque.
Shafali Verma shined with the ball this time. Her bowling figure of 2/10 in four overs along with Deepti Sharma's 2-13 in four overs helped India restrict Bangladesh to 100/7 by the end of 20 overs.
With this, India recorded a crucial victory against Bangladesh by 59 runs at Sylhet in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. The victory helped India to inch closer to the semi-final.
