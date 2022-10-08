Indian Air Force (IAF) Celebrated Its 90th Anniversary With Parade In Chandigarh
The Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 90th anniversary with a grand parade on the occasion of Air Force Day at Chandigarh on Saturday.
Around 80 military aircraft and choppers presented the arsenal of the IAF on the occasion of Air Force Day.
The aerial show was attended by president Droupadi Murmu and union defence minister Rajnath Singh.
Prior to the event on Saturday, the Chief of Defence Staff with the three Service Chiefs paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial on Friday.
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, the IAF Chief of Air Staff unveiled the new combat uniform for IAF personnel during the event.
Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also mentioned the government's approval of creating a new operational branch.
The weapon system branch will induct specialised cadre officers for managing streams of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, UAVs and operators for twin and multi-crew aircraft.
