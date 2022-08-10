Serena Williams Retires From Lawn Tennis At 40

Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis athletes of all time has called an end to her splendid career at the age of 40.
The American is one of the most decorated tennis players of all time, winning 23 Grand Slams in her elusive career.
Williams has won the prestigious Wimbledon women's singles title seven times - 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016.
Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002 when she defeated her sister and former defending champion Venus Williams.
She won her last Wimbledon in 2016, defending her singles title against Angelique Kerber.
Serena won the Australian Open seven times - 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016. Her 23rd and last Grand Slam was the 2017 Australian Open where she defeated Venus Williams.
On the clay courts of Roland Garros, Serena has won the French Open three times - 2002, 2013 and 2015.
Williams recorded six US Open titles under her name, triumphing in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014.
She has represented the USA in four Olympics, winning the women's doubles gold medal in Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012. She also won the gold medal for women's singles in the London Olympics.
The tennis star made this decision by saying, “Alexis and I have been trying to have another child,” adding that her daughter’s nightly prayer request is to be a big sister to a baby girl.