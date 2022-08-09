BCCI Announces Squad For Asia Cup 2022
On August 8, the BCCI announced team India men's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, set to begin on August 27 in the UAE. The tournament would be played in the T20I format.
Rohit Sharma would be the skipper, leading the batting lineup. KL Rahul is making a comeback to the squad as the vice-captain of the team.
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda were also included in the batting lineup.
For wicket-keeping duties, Rishabh Pant would be the first choice with the gloves with Dinesh Karthik as the backup wicketkeeper.
Coach Rahul Dravid gets Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin at his disposal as all-rounders.
The bowling lineup includes Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi as spinners and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan as pace bowlers.
Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not selected due to their injuries. The bowlers are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.
The BCCI also named Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar as standbys.
India would be starting the Asia Cup campaign on August 28 against Pakistan in Dubai.
