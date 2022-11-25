Senegal Keep Knockout Hopes Alive After Beating Qatar 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2022
Bouyale Dia made it 1-0 for the Senegalese just before the end of the first half.
Bamba Dieng came in clutch to make it 3-1, sealing Senegal’s victory.
Mohammed Muntari scored a vital goal for Qatar to make it 3-1 for the hosts.
Senegal bossed the game with 55% possession. The Qatari defense was put to test by the Senegalese strikers.
Qatar is still at the bottom of the table after losing to Senegal, whereas Senegal are third in Group A.
