India Vs New Zealand ODI Series: Where To Watch The Matches
Following India's win against New Zealand in the T20I series, the two teams now face each other in a three-match ODI series that commenced from Friday.
New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series after defeating India by 7 wickets in the first ODI, thanks to Tom Latham's unbeaten knock of 145 runs.
Viewers in India can live stream the ODI series exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
The two teams will face each other for the second ODI on November 27, followed by the third ODI on November 30.
