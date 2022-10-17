ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland Defeat West Indies By 42 Runs, Script Another Underdog Story
Scotland defeated record champions West Indies by 42 runs in the third group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, scripting another fairytale story in the tournament.
Nicholas Pooran won the toss at Hobart and decided to bowl first. Scottish opener George Munsey started the inning and went on to complete a vital 50.
Munsey remained unbeaten at 66 and helped Scotland finish the first inning at 160/5 against the Windies.
In the second inning, the Windies were jolted by the Scottish bowlers as the record champions started losing wickets in quick succession.
Jason Holder scored 38 runs for West Indies, but it was not sufficient as their inning was wrapped up by the 19th over at 118, paving the way for a Scottish victory by 42 runs.
With the victory, the Scotts scripted another fairytale story in the tournament after Namibia's triumph against Sri Lanka. The West Indies have won the T20 World Cup for a record two times.
