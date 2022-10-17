ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Late Comeback From Bowlers Help India Beat Australia By Six Runs In Thrilling Practice Match
A sensational comeback in the second inning by the Indian bowlers and fielders helped them to bowl out Australia and win the practice game by six runs.
Aaron Finch won the toss for Australia and opted to bowl first at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped team India finish the 20 overs at 186/7.
In the second inning, Aaron Finch completed a crucial fifty, helping Australia to inch closer to victory.
The last five overs of the inning saw tight fielding and pressure from Indian bowlers that led to Australia losing wickets in rapid succession, including skipper Finch.
In the final over, Shami picked three wickets and helped India end Australia's inning at 180 to seal the victory by six runs in the practice game.
