ICC T20 World Cup: Curtis Campher's Unbeaten Knock Helps Ireland Beat Scotland By Six Wickets
Curtis Campher scored an unbeaten 72-run knock that helped Ireland cruise past Scotland by six wickets, keeping the Irish hopes alive for the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Richie Berrington won the toss for Scotland and opted to bat first at the Blundstone Arena. Mark Adair jolted the Scots with an early wicket in the second over.
Michael Jones stabilised the innings for Scotland and completed his half-century. He went on to score 86 runs that helped Scotland finish the 20 overs at 176/5.
In the second inning, the Scottish bowlers were quick to take wickets, adding pressure on the Irish batters.
Curtis Campher stood up with a crucial 50, helping Ireland to inch closer to victory.
Campher remained unbeaten at 72 and completed the run-chase for Ireland with one over left, defeating Scotland by six wickets.
