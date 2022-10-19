FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Japan, Tanzania, Colombia And Spain Join Quarter Finals Round
Group C and Group D wrapped up their Matchday 3 on Tuesday, with Colombia, Spain, Japan and Tanzania going ahead for the quarter-finals.
Japan vs France
Like the Germans, the Japanese maintained a perfect record by winning all the matches after their 2-0 victory against France. Japan ended their Matchday 3 by topping the Group D table.
Tanzania vs Canada
The Tanzanians made history after confirming their qualification to the quarter-finals in their maiden FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign. They drew 1-1 against Canada.
Colombia vs Mexico
Colombia's thrilling 2-1 victory against Mexico helped them end the group stage as the Group C winners, thus confirming their quarter-finals ticket.
Spain vs China
The defending champions are heading to the quarter-final rounds after defeating China 1-0 in their last group-stage match.
With their respective victories, Japan, Tanzania, Spain and Colombia join Brazil, USA, Nigeria and Germany in the quarter-finals round.
Japan will face Spain and Colombia will take on Tanzania in the quarter-finals on Saturday with eyes on the semis.
