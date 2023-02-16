WPL: Tennis Star Sania Mirza To Mentor RCB Team
Tennis star Sania Mirza is set to mentor the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the upcoming Women's Premier League.
The WPL matches are scheduled to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to March 26. RCB on Wednesday also announced the signing of Australian Ben Sawyer as head coach.
"I was a little surprised, but I was really excited," Mirza said after the announcement. She said she wants to make young girls believe sports can be one of their first career choices.
RCB earlier made headlines for making the highest bid for Smriti Mandhana at Rs 3.4 crores.
