Sania Mirza Pulls Out Of US Open After Forearm Injury, Says It Will Change Retirement Plans
On August 22, Sania Mirza took to social media and announced that she is out of the US Open after sustaining an injury.
In the post, Mirza mentioned how she sustained an injury in her forearm/elbow two weeks ago while playing in the Canadian Open.
She underwent medical tests in the US and found out that she has torn a little bit of her tendon.
As a result. Mirza has pulled out of the US Open and said that the injury will change "some of her retirement plans".
Mirza earlier announced that she will retire from the sport at the end of 2022.
