Praggnanandhaa Beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen In FTX Crypto Cup
Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated world champion, Magnus Carlsen at the FTX Crypto Cup in Miami on August 21. This was his third victory against Carlsen in six months this year.
During their latest encounter, the scores were tied at 2-2 after the end of the regulation game. Praggnanandhaa went on to win the blitz tiebreak.
Magnus won the FTX Crypto Cup with 16 points. India's Praggnanandhaa secured the second position with 15 points.
The youngster made headlines after defeating Carlsen first in February 2022 at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.
He defeated Carlsen again in May 2022 at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.
