Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United Reach 'Mutual Agreement' To Part Ways
Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave the club, terminating his contract with immediate effect.
The club confirmed the mutual termination of the Portuguese's contract amid reports of alleged rifts between manager Erik Ten Hag and Ronaldo.
After the club confirmed the termination, Ronaldo took to Twitter and said: "I love Man Utd and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge".
Earlier this month in an exclusive interview with a British journalist, Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said “I feel betrayed at Manchester United”.
Ronaldo is currently in Qatar, playing the FIFA World Cup for Portugal and has not announced any new agreements with other football clubs.
