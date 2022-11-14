'No Evolution': Cristiano Ronaldo On Manchester United And How He Felt Betrayed
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on his situation with the club in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo stated that the club hierarchy tried to forcefully sell him out, saying, "Yes, not only the coach [Erik ten Hag], but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed."
The Portuguese men’s team captain spoke on his relation with club manager Erik Ten Hag, saying that he does not “have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for him."
In the 90-minute interview, Ronaldo also spoke on the club’s situation since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ronaldo said, "Since [former manager] Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.”
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Italian club Juventus during the 2021-22 summer window transfer. He previously played for the club between 2003-2009.
