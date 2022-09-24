Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic In Tears As Roger Federer Bids Adieu To Tennis After Farewell Match In Laver Cup
Roger Federer's competitive playing career came to an end after his farewell match in the Laver Cup in London.
For his last match, Federer teamed up with Rafael Nadal, who along with Novak Djokovic marked one of the golden generations of competitive men's tennis.
In the all-stars tournament, the duo of Federer and Nadal (often called Fedal) faced the American duo of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The Americans defeated Federer and Nadal 6-4, 6(2)-7(7) and 9-11 in the Laver Cup.
After the match, a teary-eyed Federer was accompanied by Nadal, who held the Swiss' hand while being emotional. The moment was quick to become an internet sensation and one of the sport's greatest sportsmanship moments.
Djokovic was also seen in tears during Federer-Nadal's match. He came along with other star players like Andy Murray to lift Roger Federer during his emotional farewell match.
With 20 Grand Slams and two Olympic medals in his trophy cabinet, Roger Federer ended his 24-year-long career as one of the greatest men's athlete tennis has ever witnessed.