Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma And Dinesh Karthik Help India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets, Level Series 1-1
From the yorker by Jasprit Bumrah to Dinesh Karthik hitting the winning runs, India triumphed over Australia by six wickets in the second T20I.
Rohit Sharma won the decisive toss for team India and opted to bowl first at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.
The match was affected by the rain, thus forcing match officials to reduce the number of overs to eight overs per innings.
In the first inning, Matthew Wade's unbeaten 43-run knock off 20 balls helped Australia end the eight overs at 90/5.
Jasprit Bumrah's yorker clean bowled Aussie captain Aaron Finch. His leg-stump hitting yorker was quick to become an internet sensation.
In the second inning, captain Sharma steered the run chase for team India. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were quick to return back to the pavilion.
Suryakumar Yadav got trapped for an LBW in the very first ball by Adam Zampa, ending his inning for a golden duck. Pat Cummins soon sent back Hardik Pandya.
Dinesh Karthik hit two consecutive boundaries in the 7.2 over and Sharma's unbeaten 46-run knock helped India complete the run chase to win the match by six wickets.
Sharma's match-winning inning earned him the Player of the Match award. With the victory, India levelled the T20I series against Australia 1-1.