Roger Binny Becomes New BCCI President, Replaces Sourav Ganguly
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Roger Binny as its 36th president during the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The former cricketer was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. He was also part of the BCCI Selection Committee before the top chair post.
Binny replaces former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who held the post of BCCI president since 2019.
Rajeev Shukla retained his post as the vice president. Union home minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will continue as the BCCI secretary for a second term.
