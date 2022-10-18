FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: USA, Brazil, Germany, Nigeria Confirm Quarter-Finals Qualification
After recording victories in Matchday 3, the United States and Brazil confirmed their qualification to the quarter-finals from Group A. They will be joined by Germany and Nigeria from Group B in the next round.
India vs Brazil
Brazil battered the Indian defence, scoring five against the hosts. They won the match 5-0 at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga and finished second in the Group A points table.
USA vs Morocco
The US dominated against Morocco and won the match 4-0 which ensured their top finish in the Group A points table and seal their ticket for the next knockout stage.
Germany vs New Zealand
The Germans defeated New Zealand 1-3 and maintained a perfect record, winning all three group-stage matches. They finish as the winners of Group B and will face Brazil in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Nigeria vs Chile
The Falcons defeated their Chilean counterparts 2-1 in a thrilling contest. They will face the USA in the next knockout round on Friday.
The group stage of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup comes to an end on Tuesday with teams from Group C and Group D aiming to seal their qualification and join USA, Brazil, Nigeria and Germany in the next round.
Group C
All four teams are tied at three points each. Colombia faces Mexico and Spain will play against China. The winners from these two matches will confirm their qualification for the quarter-finals.
Group D
Japan faces France and Tanzania will go against Canada on the last matchday. Japan has qualified for the next round and will be joined by either Tanzania, France or Canada.