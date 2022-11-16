Chess Grandmasters Praggnanandhaa And Bhakti Kulkarni To Be Honoured With Arjuna Award
Pragnanandhaa, the chess prodigy will be honoured with the Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting honour.
He attracted recognition by defeating the top-ranked chess player in the world, Carlson. With a 0.5-point advantage over the rest of the field, the 17-year-old Chennai player entered the last round.
Bhakti Kulkarni was part of the historic Indian women's chess team that won medals at the 44th Chess Olympiad. She won the bronze medal.
Both the chess grandmasters will be presented with the Arjuna Award during the National Sports Awards 2022 ceremony on November 30.
