Rajasthan Royal's Dhruv Jurel Stands Out But Punjab Wins In IPL Cliffhanger
In a thrilling match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Punjab emerged victorious, beating Rajasthan by just 5 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on April 5.
Punjab Kings put up a solid defendable total of 197/4, as Shikhar Dhawan scored 86* off 56 balls and Prabhsimran Singh scored 60 off 34 balls.
In reply, Rajasthan Royals fought till the last over taking the total score to 192/7, even though its top order failed to contribute significantly.
Making his IPL debut as an 'Impact Player', Dhruv Jurel slammed 32 runs in just 15 balls to keep Rajasthan's hopes alive till the last over.
Praising the young player on Twitter, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan said, "Dhruv Jurel produced the best performance by an Impact Player in IPL 2023 and almost pulled off a heist for RR!"
Nathan Ellis, who took 4 crucial wickets for Punjab Kings was awarded the 'Player of the Match'.
