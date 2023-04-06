Over 5,000 Fresh COVID Cases Reported In India, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours
India recorded more than 5,300 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
While the active cases stand at 25,587, the total number of deaths has risen up to 5,30,929 with 6 deaths in 24 hours.
2 deaths were reported in Maharashtra with Mumbai registering its first death due to COVID-19 since January 17.
India witnessed 2,826 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Kerala reported one death in 24 hours and has the highest number of active cases at 8,229.
