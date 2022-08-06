Priyanka Goswami And Avinash Sable Clinch CWG Silver Medals For India
It's been a fruitful day for Team India in CWG athletics after Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable's silver medal finish on the podium.
Priyanka Goswami clinched the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walking finals. She also registered her all-time personal best, finishing the race in 43:38:63 minutes.
Avinash Sable also made India proud after finishing second in the men's 3000m steeplechase final.
In his silver medal-winning race, Avinash also scripted a new national record, finishing the race in 8:11:20 minutes.
With their silver medal triumphs, India has won two more medals in athletics after Murali Sreeshankar's silver in the long jump event and Tejasvi Shankar's bronze in the high jump event.
