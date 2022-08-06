Hattrick For Team India With Three CWG Gold In Wrestling As Medal Tally Rises To 26 Medals
Team India's medal tally continued to rise after winning seven medals on day eight. Powerlifting saw one gold medal and wrestling dominated India's medal ceremony, winning three golds, one silver and two bronze medals.
Sudhir created history after winning India's maiden gold medal in para-powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games. He lifted 212kgs which created a new CWG record.
Bajrang Punia defended his crown and defeated Canada's Lachlan McNeil to win the gold medal in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling.
2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik made a spectacular comeback after defeating Canada's Ana Gonzalez in the women's 62kg wrestling category.
Deepak Punia completed Team India's spectacular hat-trick of gold medals in wrestling after beating Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in the men's 86kg category.
Anshu Malik clinched the silver medal in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling category. She was defeated by Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria.
Divya Kakran added a bronze medal in India's CWG wrestling triumph after defeating Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga in the 68kg category to finish third on the podium.
Mohit Grewal added another bronze medal after defeating Jamaica's Aaron Johnson in the 125kg category.
India climbed up to the fifth spot in the medal tally after winning four golds on day eight. In CWG '22, Team India won a total of 26 medals including nine golds, eight silvers and eight bronze medals.