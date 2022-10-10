Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Club Goal, Arsenal Beat Liverpool At Home
Everton vs Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club career goal and the winning goal for Manchester United in their 1-2 away victory against Everton at Goodison Park.
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal defeat Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in London. With the victory, the Gunners are back on top of the table.
Manchester City vs Southampton
Defending champions Manchester City cruised past Southampton in a 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester with goals from João Cancelo, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland.
Chelsea vs Wolves
Chelsea bagged a crucial 3-0 victory at home against Wolves with goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja making the difference at Stamford Bridge.
