Shreyas Iyer's Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 7 Wickets In Second ODI, Level Series 1-1
Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 113-run knock helped team India to complete the run chase against South Africa, winning the match by seven wickets. With the victory, India bounced back to equalise the ODI series 1-1.
Keshav Maharaj won the toss for the Proteas and opted to bat first at Ranchi. The duo of Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram stood out with the bat for South Africa in the first inning.
Both Hendricks and Markram completed their half-centuries. Hendricks scored 74 runs and Markram made 79 runs to help South Africa finish the 50 overs at 278/7.
The Proteas were quick to dismiss the Indian opening duo of captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. India stood at 48/1 before the partnership of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.
Local boy Ishan Kishan had a special evening against the South Africans in his home ground at Ranchi. He completed his half-century and a partnership of 100 runs with Iyer.
Kishan fell short of his 100 after getting out at 93 by Imaad Fortuin. Iyer reached his 50 and his 161-run stand with Kishan helped India inch closer to victory.
Shreyas Iyer went on to complete his second ODI ton. He remained unbeaten at 113 alongside Sanju Samson to steer India to victory by seven wickets against South Africa.
With the victory at Ranchi, India levelled the ODI series 1-1 against South Africa. The two teams will lock horns for the series decider on Tuesday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.