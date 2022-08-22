In Pictures: Farmers Gather At Jantar Mantar To Protest Over MSPs, Unemployment
Farmers from different organisations arrived in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday morning amid a call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to hold protests over the proper implementation of minimum support prices (MSP) and unemployment.
Farmers from various states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have gathered to raise demands for a legal guarantee of MSP on their crops and to protest against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Security was beefed up at the Tikri border with Haryana, Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut expressway and also at Singhu border. These were the locations where farmers held protests demanding three farm laws be repealed last year.
"Today's protest is an ultimatum to the government that if they won't act on the promises that made with us, we will go for the long protests like we did in 2021," Jaspal Singh, a farmer from Punjab, told BOOM.