Ronaldo Scores Another Record-Breaking Goal For Portugal As They Beat Ghana 3-2 In Another FIFA World Cup 2022 Thriller
It was galore of goals at Stadium 974 with Portugal snatching the victory after beating Ghana 3-2 in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.
The first half saw an intense battle between the two teams but no one could break the deadlock, ending it at 0-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 65th minute to make it 1-0 for the Portuguese. With the goal, he became the first player in history to score in five World Cups.
André Ayew provided a crucial equaliser in the 73rd minute for Ghana but João Félix was quick to spoil the party by scoring in the 78th minute, giving Portugal a 2-1 lead.
Rafael Leão made it 3-1 for Portugal in the 80th minute. Osman Bukari scored Ghana's second goal in the 89th minute. Ghana almost equalised at the last minute due to an error from the Portuguese goalkeeper but Portugal held on for a 3-2 win at Stadium 974.