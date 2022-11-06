ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi Drives Pakistan To Semi-Finals After Defeating Bangladesh By 5 Wickets
Against all the odds, Pakistan made it to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets.
The Netherlands scripted a historical victory against South Africa, knocking the Proteas out of the semi-finals race. This led to a decider between Pakistan and Bangladesh, who will join India in the semis.
Shakib Al Hasan opted to bat first at Adelaide after winning the toss for Bangladesh. Najmul Shanto led the batting for the Tigers, completing his 50.
But Shaheen Shah Afridi turned around the game for Pakistan with his bowling spell of 4/22 that restricted Bangladesh to 127/8 after 20 overs.
Despite attempts by Bangladeshi bowlers, knocks from Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris helped Pakistan complete the run-chase before the 19th over, confirming their victory by five wickets.