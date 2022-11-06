ICC T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa Shocked By Netherlands; India Qualify For Semi-Finals
The Netherlands shocked South Africa with their 13-run victory, knocking the Proteas out of the semi-finals race of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Temba Bavuma won the toss for South Africa and opted to bowl first at Adelaide. Colin Ackermann stood out for the Dutch with the bat, scoring 41 runs.
Ackermann's knock helped the Netherlands finish the 20 overs at 158/4. Captain Bavuma began the run-chase for the Proteas with Quinton de Kock.
The Dutch bowling lineup lead by Brandon Glover started dismissing the South Africans in quick succession, successfully restricting them to 145/8 by the end of 20 overs.
The Dutch scripted a sensational victory against the South Africans, beating them by 13 runs. For the Proteas, the defeat confirmed an end to their ICC T20 World Cup campaign, confirming India's spot in the semi-finals.