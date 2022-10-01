Neymar Faces Criticism For Backing Jair Bolsonaro Before Brazil's Presidential Election
Paris Saint-Germain forward and Brazil football star Neymar faced backlash after his public endorsement of Jair Bolsonaro for the upcoming presidential election in Brazil.
In the TikTok video, Neymar flashes the number 22 - the candidate number of Jair Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro, the incumbent president of Brazil also reshared the promotion video on social media.
Brazil votes for its new president on Sunday with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro against leftist and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches 5G Services In India